TUESDAY

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison 2, American 2

College Women

Bridgewater 19, Sweet Briar 0

Mary Baldwin 5, Greensboro 1

High School Boys

Covenant 3, Eastern Mennonite 2

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 2

Southern Virginia 3, Mary Baldwin 0

High School

Spotswood 3, Broadway 1

Fort Defiance 3, Waynesboro 0

Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0

Wilson Memorial 3, Staunton 0

Stuarts Draft 3, Buffalo Gap 1

Clarke County 3, Strasburg 1

Madison County 3, Mountain View 0

