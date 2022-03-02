TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Messiah 12, Eastern Mennonite 7

Chapman 6, Bridgewater 1

LACROSSE

College Women

Bridgewater 16, Southern Virginia 12

SOFTBALL

College

Bridgewater 10, Pomona-Pitzer 2

Pomona-Pitzer 3, Bridgewater 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

