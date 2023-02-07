Tuesday, February 7
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at No. 21 Indiana
FS1 — Marquette at No. 24 UConn
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — Dayton at VCU
ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — No. 25 Auburn at Texas A&M
ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
FS1 — St. John's at Butler
9 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at No. 6 Virginia
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Saint Louis
ESPN — Arkansas at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan St.
ESPNU — No. 15 TCU at No. 7 Kansas St.
SECN — South Carolina at Missouri
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
BIG12 — West Virginia at Oklahoma State
8 p.m.
BIG12 — No. 20 Oklahoma at Baylor
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
TNT — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Birmingham at Memphis
MEN'S SOCCER
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Flamengo vs. Al-Hilal, Tangier, Morocco
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Sheffield United, 4th Round Replay
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
