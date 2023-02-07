Tuesday, February 7

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at No. 21 Indiana

FS1 — Marquette at No. 24 UConn

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — Dayton at VCU

ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — No. 25 Auburn at Texas A&M

ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

FS1 — St. John's at Butler

9 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at No. 6 Virginia

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Saint Louis

ESPN — Arkansas at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan St.

ESPNU — No. 15 TCU at No. 7 Kansas St.

SECN — South Carolina at Missouri

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

BIG12 — West Virginia at Oklahoma State

8 p.m.

BIG12 — No. 20 Oklahoma at Baylor

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Birmingham at Memphis

MEN'S SOCCER

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Flamengo vs. Al-Hilal, Tangier, Morocco

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Sheffield United, 4th Round Replay

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.