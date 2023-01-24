BC-TV SportsWatch,0202

Sports On TV

(All Times Eastern)

Schedule Subject To Change And/Or Blackouts

Tuesday, January 24

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St at Rutgers

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State

CBSSN — E. Michigan at Toledo

ESPN — Ohio St. at Illinois

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

ESPNU — Miami at Florida St.

FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

9 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

CBSSN — Indiana St. at Drake

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at UNLV

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Miami

8:30 p.m.

NBCSWA — Washington at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Austin at Sioux Falls

NHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

NBCSWA — Washington at Colorado

MEN'S SOCCER

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Lazio

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

