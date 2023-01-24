BC-TV SportsWatch,0202
Sports On TV
(All Times Eastern)
Schedule Subject To Change And/Or Blackouts
Tuesday, January 24
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St at Rutgers
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State
CBSSN — E. Michigan at Toledo
ESPN — Ohio St. at Illinois
ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas
ESPNU — Miami at Florida St.
FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
9 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
CBSSN — Indiana St. at Drake
ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at UNLV
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Miami
8:30 p.m.
NBCSWA — Washington at Dallas
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Austin at Sioux Falls
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.
NBCSWA — Washington at Colorado
MEN'S SOCCER
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Lazio
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.