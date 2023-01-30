Tuesday, January 31
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Boston College
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
CBSSN — VCU at Davidson
ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Arkansas
ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Miami
8 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at DePaul
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama
9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Dayton
ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland
ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU
10 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Wyoming
11 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at New York
10 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Denver
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Texas at Sioux City
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Carolina
NBCSWA — Washington at Columbus
MEN'S SOCCER
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Atalanta at Inter Milan, Quarterfinal
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
