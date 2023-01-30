Tuesday, January 31

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Boston College

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

CBSSN — VCU at Davidson

ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Arkansas

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Miami

8 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at DePaul

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Dayton

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland

ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU

10 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Wyoming

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Texas at Sioux City

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Carolina

NBCSWA — Washington at Columbus

MEN'S SOCCER

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Atalanta at Inter Milan, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

