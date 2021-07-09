Michael Dansky went 1-for-3 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs as the Harrisonburg Turks pounded visiting Staunton 9-1 in Valley League action on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Peyton Crispin went 2-for-5 for Harrisonburg and scored twice. Andres Rodriguez picked up the win on the mound, throwing six innings and giving up one earned run on three hits. He also struck out six Braves.
Grottoes Tops Elkton
Tucker Garrison threw seven innings and helped his own cause in a big way to lead the Grottoes Cardinals to a Rockingham County Baseball League victory against Elkton, 13-7.
Garrison allowed five earned runs and struck out six, but made an even bigger contribution at the plate where he went 4-for-5 and drove in five runs. Garrison finished with a home run and a pair of doubles.
Braves Hold Off Broadway
Lance Tate pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits as Montezuma held off Broadway for a 4-3 RCBL victory.
Michael Robertson went 1-for-3 and scored twice to lead the way for the Braves at the plate. Hunter Cleaver also had a pair of hits for Montezuma.
Dukes Sweep Awards
James Madison took each of the major awards as the Virginia Sports Information Directors named their annual all-state team for women’s lacrosse.
Dukes goalkeeper Molly Dougherty was names the state Player of the Year, the first JMU player to earn that award since Kristen Gaudian in 2018. Emma Johnson was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year and attacker Isabella Peterson took home Rookie of the Year awards. JMU head Coach Shelley Klaes was named the state Coach of the Year.
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.