The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed two more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area, the agency announced Thursday night, bringing the total to three.
The first person who tested positive was identified only as someone in his or her 60s, who has since been released after treatment at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
VDH did not provide additional information Thursday night about the two additional people who tested positive.
James Madison University issued a press release shortly after VDH saying it was notified a student had tested positive for the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. The student lives off-campus and had recently traveled overseas.
Check back for more updates on this developing story.
