Taha Rafeeq’s voice softened before laughing at the first impression.
“I never really planned on being his friend at first,” Rafeeq said of former Spotswood teammate Michael Roadcap. “If we’re being honest, I seriously thought that he was kind of a goofball.”
Roadcap, a two-time all-state wrestler for the Trailblazers before moving to East Rockingham after the county redistributed students for the 2020-21 school year, died at the age of 17 on Friday in a two-vehicle car crash that took place near MillerCoors manufacturing plant in Elkton on East Side Highway.
The tragedy immediately rocked the close-knit SHS and ERHS communities and left wrestlers such as Rafeeq left with memories of someone he called a close friend and teammate over the past two years.
“I was just inspired by the way he looked at life,” said Rafeeq, who graduated from Spotswood in June. “He never let anything bring him down, at all. Every time he lost a match, he used it for his own good. He learned about it, watched it and got better from it. Every fall he took, he used it to get better.”
It was Roadcap’s work ethic that stood out the most when teammates and coaches talked about him. Whether it be in a simple one-on-one practice session at SHS or on a mat at the Virginia High School League state tournament in Salem, the 145-pounder was known for never slowing down when it came to wrestling.
Jeremiah Van Huss, another former teammate of Roadcap’s with the Trailblazers, recalled a time in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament in 2019 when Roadcap — then a soft-spoken freshman — was told by Spotswood coaches to slow down with just a minute to go in the match and hold on for the win.
That wasn’t in Roadcap’s DNA, however, as he continued to go for a pin throughout the remainder of the final 60 seconds before his arm was hoisted in victory.
Roadcap was an all-state performer as a freshman and sophomore.
“Every time Michael laced up his shoes, in a practice mat or a match, he went wide open for six minutes straight,” Van Huss said. “He was in full-go mode every single time and no one could talk to him. He was unbelievable. He would not quit.”
Former Spotswood coach Chris Smith, now an assistant at Broadway, said he called Roadcap his “cardiac kid” for his ability to make coaches sweat and shake through nerve-wrecking matches consistently. He said there are four matches that he remembered vividly as a coach in recent years and Roadcap, who won the Valley District championship at 145 in February, wrestled in three of them.
“He lived a blue-collar life and that’s the way he was when he hit the wrestling mat,” Smith said. “Blue-collar guys go to work. When [Roadcap] hit the wrestling mat, he went to work. He had a solid technique, a physique that he was gifted with and he had a drive in him to be better every day. He wanted to be the best he could be. Every day, he had a drive and a push to be better.”
Jeremy Whitmore, the head coach at the Shenandoah Valley Wrestling Club, praised Roadcap’s work ethic and called him “one of the most tenacious wrestlers in the Valley.” He said that any time a young life is lost, it’s a tragedy, but Roadcap’s impact on the sport provided an “extra sting.”
“I’ve heard many coaches say that we probably took more from Michael than we could have ever given him in his lifetime,” Whitmore said. “That loss cuts deep. It’s cliche to say that you wish you had an entire room of Michael Roadcaps, but it’s 110% the truth with Michael. Those kids don’t come along often. He’s a once-in-a-generation type of kid that, as a coach, you’re looking for. Whatever that ‘it’ factor was that Michael had — that’s the good stuff. You won’t forget those type of kids, ever.”
While Roadcap was hard to miss when in action on the mat due to his success — he racked up a 69-25 record in two years with 39 pins — he wasn’t as noticeable off of it. That’s because, according to teammates and coaches, Roadcap was always focused on bettering himself and simply improving in all phases of his life.
“If you didn’t see him in the room, you wouldn’t know he was there,” Spotswood athletic director Tim Leach said. “He just flew under the radar. He put his nose down, went to work and got after it. He worked very hard at his craft and was super competitive. You could just tell how well he was liked by his peers and his competitors. Win or lose, he shook their hands and acted the same either way.”
Roadcap wrestled in the offseason with SVWC and built close relationships with many other wrestlers around the city/county. Brooke Garrison, whose son, Reid, is a standout wrestler at Broadway, said Roadcap spent many evenings wrestling with her son despite being almost 50 pounds lighter.
“He was so gritty, so tough,” Reid Garrison said. “He always went to work. He’s one of the most fit dudes I know.”
That dedication to his craft was evident in his personal life, too. This past summer, Roadcap woke up every morning at 4 a.m. to work out and cook breakfast before heading out for a run. His mother, Rebecca, said he would then go work an eight-hour day laying rock or brick for a block mason after all of that.
“He got up every day and did that and did not complain,” Rebecca Roadcap said. “He made sure he spent time with everyone at this house. He had a very good work ethic.”
Roadcap’s parents, Rebecca and Michael, both said their son had an immense impact on those around him, including his sister. Brittany Roadcap is a freshman at ERHS who also wrestles and, according to her parents, was set up to be successful thanks to the work of her older brother.
Now, as the family and the community grieve the loss of one of the brightest young wrestling talents in the area, the sport is displaying all the reasons it’s unique and special in its own way.
The Roadcap family insisted they’ll continue to support the Spotswood and East Rockingham wrestling communities, and Whitmore said the display of support from all over the area already has been incredible to witness.
“When something like this happens, it’s just tragic,” Leach said. “It really takes everyone by shock and makes you realize how precious life really is. Michael lived every day to the best of his ability and always strived to be the best he could be. I hope a lot of kids take some time to think about the things he did, the way he battled, the way he worked. If we had all of our teams full of kids like Michael Roadcap, coaching would be the easiest profession in the world.”
The impact Roadcap had on his teammates, coaches and the entire Shenandoah Valley wrestling community simply can’t be summed up by one person because, as Van Huss said, “he touched each one of us differently.”
“He never got upset,” former Spotswood all-state wrestler Zach Hartman said. “He never got super angry. He never really frowned, ever. He was always smiling and just always looking forward.”
That smile is what Rafeeq thinks back to when the “goofball” Roadcap first approached him as a freshman and Rafeeq had yet to speak to any of his new teammates in his first year at Spotswood.
To this day, Rafeeq believed Roadcap already knew his name. In his eyes, Roadcap was simply trying to be nice by talking to a new teammate that hadn’t quite got in tune with the rest of the squad yet.
“He was the first one to talk to me,” Rafeeq said. “He made me feel part of the team.”
While Rafeeq may not have envisioned building a tight-knit bond with Roadcap when they first met, he said he can’t help but laugh at just how wrong he was.
“Michael definitely helped me turn my life around,” Rafeeq said. “I wasn’t really in a good place and didn’t really like anyone, didn’t talk to anyone. He always encouraged me. He pushed me. ... He had one of the biggest impacts on my life.”
