The nationally-ranked programs that call Sentara Park home will soon have an upgraded facility to match their status.
James Madison announced Wednesday that construction had begun at the stadium which serves as the home of Dukes women’s lacrosse, the 2018 NCAA champions, as well as the 18th-ranked JMU men’s soccer program. JMU women’s soccer and track and field also compete at Sentara Park, where additional locker rooms and concessions will be added.
The project, which was originally announced in early 2020, marks the resumption of JMU athletic facility upgrades after COVID-19 paused most construction. The Dukes received $1 million from an an
"We are extremely appreciative for the private support that allowed this project to move from vision to reality," JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement released by the school. "We continue to prioritize the experience of our student-athletes across all sports, and this expansion will significantly impact the game day environment for the impacted sports."
After a year’s delay, the additions are expected to be completed in August, 2022.
Included in the project are two standalone buildings on each side of the grandstand. One building will house a visiting team locker room, concessions and storage. Another building will feature a locker room, coaches meeting room, showers and restroom for the home team and a sports medicine suite.
Currently, athletes competing at Sentara, which opened in 2012, must travel across campus to Godwin Hall for access to showers and full locker room facilities.
Facility upgrades were a continuing process at JMU before the COVID-19 pandemic and the work at Sentara Park could signal the resumption of campus-wide athletic projects. JMU officials had previously discussed repurposing the Convocation Center, which was replaced by the new Atlantic Union Bank Center arena last year, though details on that project have not been released.
Additionally, in the wake of the Dukes' run to the Women’s College World Series last spring, Bourne talked about improvements and expansions at Veterans Memorial Park, which is home to both the baseball and softball programs.
