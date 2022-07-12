North Division
Pitchers
Kyle Demi, Strasburg (Pittsburgh)
Bryce Fisher, Front Royal (UNC Asheville)
Kelan Hoover, Woodstock (Garrett College)
Robert Kelley, Strasburg (Tennessee Wesleyan)
Sean Means, Front Royal (Florida Tech)
Tyler Muscar, Purcellville (JMU)
Cristian Sanchez, New Market (Tulane)
Danny Thompson, Winchester (North Carolina Wesleyan)
Joe Vogatsky, Purcellville (JMU)
Andrew Washington, Purcellville (Seminole State)
Catchers
Bear Madliak, Purcellville (Georgia)
Ty Hooks, Strasburg (Winthrop)
Infielders
Justin Acal, Purcellville (Frederick CC)
Drew Camp, Front Royal (Longwood)
Cam Clonch, Strasburg (East Carolina)
Jonah Cox, Strasburg (Oral Roberts)
Renzo Gonzalez, Woodstock (Miami)
Ryne Guida, Purcellville (Florida International)
Jose Hernandez, Woodstock (Miami Dade)
Trent Jeffcoat, Front Royal (West Florida)
Peyton Parker, New Market (Stephen F Austin)
Outfielders
Leighton Banjoff, Winchester (Nebraska)
Chayce Bryant, Winchester (Southeastern)
Jo Jo Jackson, Front Royal (Georgia State)
Will Marcy, Winchester (NC State)
Tomas Sanchez, Woodstock (Texas Wesleyan)
RJ Stinson, Woodstock (William Carey)
Garret Wallace, New Market (East Tennessee State)
South Division
Pitchers
Jack Billings, Charlottesville (Coastal Carolina)
Garrett Bonnett, Covington (LSU Shreveport)
Drew Bryan, Charlottesville (Chicago)
Mitch Farris, Harrisonburg (Wingate)
Josh Fortenberry, Waynesboro (LSU Shreveport)
Miles Hellums, Staunton (San Jacinto)
Richard Long, Covington (Jacksonville)
Logan McClure, Harrisonburg (West Virginia Tech)
Tyler McLoughlin, Charlottesville (Emory)
JC Toro, Waynesboro (Faulkner)
Kelsey Ward, Waynesboro (Embry-Riddle)
Andrew Williams, Harrisonburg (Georgetown)
Catchers
Tanner Garrison, Waynesboro (Coastal Carolina)
Cole Ketzner, Covington (South Alabama)
Satchell Norman, Charlottesville (Florida Southwestern State)
Infielders
Gavin Baird, Covington (Eastern Kentucky)
Seaver King, Harrisonburg (Wingate)
Christian Martin, Charlottesville (Virginia Tech)
Nicolas Rodriguez, Staunton (Charleston Southern)
Matt Ruiz, Waynesboro (South Florida)
Nate Stocum, Covington (Western Carolina)
Jalen Vasquez, Waynesboro (North Greenville)
Cole Wagner, Charlottesville (Georgia)
Outfielders
Matt Cedarburg, Waynesboro (Southern Miss)
TJ Clarkson, Waynesboro (Utah)
Carter Cunningham, Charlottesville (East Carolina)
Joe Delossantos, Staunton (William & Mary)
Jaylon Lee, Harrisonburg (EMU)
Michael Rosario, Harrisonburg (Miami)
Joseph Sullivan, Waynesboro (South Alabama)
