Valley Baseball League
Standings
East Division
Team;W-L;GB
New Market;2-0;—
Strasburg;2-0;—
Front Royal;1-1;1
Purcellville;1-1;1
Winchester;0-2;2
Woodstock;0-2;2
West Division
Covington;1-0;—
Harrisonburg;1-0;—
Staunton;1-1;1
Waynesboro;1-1;1
Charlottesville;0-2;1.5
Thursday's Games
Strasburg 13, Winchester 2
Friday's Games
Harrisonburg 4, Charlottesville 3
Front Royal 15, Purcellville 9
New Market 8, Woodstock 7
Staunton 7, Waynesboro 1
Saturday's Games
Strasburg 2, Winchester 0
Covington 9, Charlottesville 2
Purcellville 8, Woodstock 7
New Market 2, Front Royal 0
Waynesboro 7, Staunton 6
Sunday's Games
Charlottesville at Covington, late
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, late
New Market at Front Royal, late
Winchester at Purcellville, late
Woodstock at Strasburg, late
Today's Games
Front Royal at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
New Market at Winchester, 7 p.m.
Purcellville at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Covington at Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.