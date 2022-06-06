Valley Baseball League

Standings

East Division

Team;W-L;GB

New Market;2-0;—

Strasburg;2-0;—

Front Royal;1-1;1

Purcellville;1-1;1

Winchester;0-2;2

Woodstock;0-2;2

West Division

Covington;1-0;—

Harrisonburg;1-0;—

Staunton;1-1;1

Waynesboro;1-1;1

Charlottesville;0-2;1.5

Thursday's Games

Strasburg 13, Winchester 2

Friday's Games

Harrisonburg 4, Charlottesville 3

Front Royal 15, Purcellville 9

New Market 8, Woodstock 7

Staunton 7, Waynesboro 1

Saturday's Games

Strasburg 2, Winchester 0

Covington 9, Charlottesville 2

Purcellville 8, Woodstock 7

New Market 2, Front Royal 0

Waynesboro 7, Staunton 6

Sunday's Games

Charlottesville at Covington, late

Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, late

New Market at Front Royal, late

Winchester at Purcellville, late

Woodstock at Strasburg, late

Today's Games

Front Royal at Woodstock, 7 p.m.

New Market at Winchester, 7 p.m.

Purcellville at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Covington at Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m.

