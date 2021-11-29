BROADWAY GOBBLERS
Coach: Dwight Walton (15th season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 1-4 (Lost to Turner Ashby in Valley District quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Caleb Barnes, junior, guard; Ben Hutcheson, senior, guard; Conner Barnes, senior, forward; Sam Witmer, senior, forward; Dakota Dove, senior, guard
Key Losses: Nate Tinnell, forward; Gage Williford, guard
Promising Newcomers: Noah Hertzler, senior, forward; Jowell Santiago, junior, guard; Conner Michael, sophomore, guard; Breylon Miller, junior, guard; Kevin Santiago, junior, forward
Outlook: The Gobblers struggled to ever gain any sort of consistency during a season in which they were struck by COVID-19 issues early in the season and never seemed to recover from there.
The loss of forward Nate Tinnell, who is now playing football at Division II Emory & Henry, and point guard Gage Williford to graduation will certainly be a difficult task for Broadway this season.
However, Broadway coach Dwight Walton has insisted his team will put its focus on the defensive end — a staple of any Walton-led team — and have other players find their individual roles.
If the Gobblers are able to do that successfully, they could take a major leap forward this season.
Walton Says: “This is a very hard-working group of young men that is improving every day and has a chance to be very successful this season.”
HARRISONBURG BLUE STREAKS
Coach: Don Burgess (seventh season)
District: Valley
Last Season: Did not have a season
Key Returners: Jadon Burgess, junior, guard; Kayden Hottle-Madden, sophomore, guard; Evan Bert, senior, wing; Joel Alvarado, junior, forward; Zion Cruce, junior, guard
Key Losses: None
Promising Newcomers: Jack Haverty, junior, forward; Dante Edwards, senior, forward; Shamon Washington, senior, guard; Kris Walker, junior, guard; Keith Brown, junior, forward; Jayden Walker, junior, guard; Joseph Ortiz, junior, guard
Outlook: After missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, Harrisonburg is eager to get started.
The Blue Streaks have a relatively inexperienced team with just six players who have played together before and a majority of that time came during a strong JV season as freshmen two seasons ago.
Led by 6-foot-3 junior Jadon Burgess, the son of head coach Don Burgess, Harrisonburg’s roster had a loaded junior class with eight players to go along with a trio of key seniors and a sophomore.
Despite the inexperience and the lack of playing time at the varsity level, Burgess praised his group’s commitment to getting better and the growth they’ve shown throughout the preseason thus far.
Burgess Says: “We have a group of three-sport athletes and first-timers in our basketball program and many who will be playing for the first time on the varsity stage of bright lights and many fans.”
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY WILDCATS
Coach: Robert Winfield (first season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 0-6 (Lost to Waynesboro in Valley District quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Isaiah Poindexter, senior, guard; Keswick Owens, senior, guard; Austin Higgins, senior, forward
Key Losses: None
Promising Newcomers: Faris Sikara, junior, guard
Outlook: The 2020-21 campaign was certainly a bit odd for Rockbridge County.
The Wildcats didn’t start their season until nearly the end of January, played under first-year coach and athletic director Mike Gale at the time and failed to win a game in his up-tempo offense.
After Gale left to become the girls basketball coach at Fort Defiance following the season and with a full offseason to prepare under new coach Robert Winfield, Rockbridge will look different this year.
With a young and inexperienced roster, simply competing at a high level is what Winfield said is his primary goal this season and with a solid amount of athletes on the roster, it shouldn’t be a problem.
Winfield Says: “I am excited for the opportunity to coach the 2021-2022 Wildcats. I look forward to building a long and successful program here. This group of guys are laying a foundation of what Wildcat basketball will be moving forward.”
SPOTSWOOD TRAILBLAZERS
Coach: Chad Edwards (17th season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 6-2 (Lost to Liberty Christian Academy in Region 3C championship)
Key Returners: Carmelo Pacheco, senior, guard (24.9 pph, 8.8 rpg, 2.9 apg); Jonathan Harding, sophomore, forward
Key Losses: Jaden Shifflett, guard; Jowan Whittaker Ortiz, guard; Dameyon Simmons, forward
Promising Newcomers: Ben Bellamy, senior, guard; Camryn Pacheco, freshman, guard; Rayne Dean, freshman, forward; Jackson Li, sophomore, guard; Parker Webb, sophomore, forward; Nate Leslie, sophomore, guard; Ben Craig, senior, forward
Outlook: With the best player in the district on its roster, Spotswood’s expectations are the same.
The Trailblazers replaced nearly their entire roster from a year ago, but having senior guard Carmelo Pacheco back is enough to keep them as a contender in the Valley District once again.
The young pieces that veteran coach Chad Edwards has gained this season have excited him.
With a talented leader in Pacheco and bright spots across the roster, Spotswood should, once again, be in contention for another district title this season in a league that could be filled with parity.
Edwards Says: “The Valley District is never easy. We respect the area teams and coaches and know every game night will be a challenge. We are very young and inexperienced with lots of first-year varsity players. We aim to get better every day and embrace the challenges of a demanding out-of-district schedule. Our goal is to be playing our best basketball after Christmas so we can contend for a district championship and earn a postseason berth in the playoffs.”
TURNER ASHBY KNIGHTS
Coach: Clay Harris (first season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 1-7 (Lost to Liberty Christian Academy in Region 3C quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Jacob Keplinger, senior, guard (5.4 ppg); Noah Gerber, senior, guard (6.3 ppg, 2.5 apg); Garret Spruhan, senior, forward (9.9 pph, 5.2 rpg); Trent Kiser, senior, forward (3.3 ppg)
Key Losses: Tyson Snow, guard (12.8 ppg); Collin Brunk, guard (7.9 ppg); Peyton Garber, guard (3.5 ppg, 3.5 apg)
Promising Newcomers: Owen Lyons, freshman, guard; Beau Baylor, freshman, forward; Nolan Bailey, sophomore, forward
Outlook: There’s been a steady amount of change for Turner Ashby over the past few seasons.
The Knights, now led by former Fort Defiance standout Clay Harris, are under their fifth head coach in as many seasons after the recent, and unexpected, resignation of former coach Brandon Shields.
But that doesn’t change the fact that Turner Ashby has a solid mix of key seniors along with talented freshmen on the roster this season and a unit capable of surprising folks around the Valley District.
With an energized Harris leading the way, the Knights could win more games than expected.
Harris Says: “We have a great group of players, led by eight seniors, who have put in a lot of time and hard work in the offseason. We are excited and ready to compete.”
