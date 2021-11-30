BROADWAY GOBBLERS
Coach: Jeremy Fulk (first season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 2-5 (Lost to Spotswood in Valley District semifinals)
Key Returners: Emma Bacon, senior, guard (15.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Lindsey Wimer, junior, guard (5.3 ppg, 4 apg); Lily Gatesman, junior, center (2.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
Key Losses: A.C. Swartz, center (5.4 rpg, 2 bpg)
Promising Newcomers: Wren Wheeler, freshman, guard; Alexa Dingus, sophomore forward; Maya Bacon, sophomore, guard
Outlook: It’s the start of a new era for Broadway under first-year coach Jeremy Fulk.
Fulk, who previously served as a JV coach and varsity assistant for the Gobblers, takes over a program that is filled with a unique combination of experience and young talent this year.
Senior guard Emma Bacon is one of the best scorers in the Valley District and has three years experience at the varsity level while freshman Wren Wheeler is already opening eyes.
The 1-2 punch of Bacon and Wheeler, combined with a solid assortment of talent at various positions around them, gives Fulk optimism that Broadway can compete for a district title.
Fulk Says: “We are excited to get going. We are young, but we are hungry. New season, new coaches, mostly new team and new chances to get better every day. If we focus, each day, on being better than we were the day before then we can do some really special things with this group this year.”
HARRISONBURG BLUE STREAKS
Coach: Tracy Harding (second season)
District: Valley
Last Season: Did not have a season
Key Returners: Mariah Cain, senior, guard; Jay Garcia, senior, forward; Ellie Muncy, senior, forward; Maya Waid, senior, guard; Maribel Tirado, senior, guard
Key Losses: None
Promising Newcomers: Jaiden Lemon, junior, forward; Nikki Gonzalez Trejo, junior, guard; Galilea Santiago Henriquez, junior, forward
Outlook: It’s been a year in the making, but Tracy Harding is ready to lead Harrisonburg.
The longtime area basketball coach took over the Blue Streaks program prior to the 2020-21 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced Harrisonburg to cancel its season and delay Harding’s debut.
Now, with a loaded senior class that includes Mariah Cain, Ellie Muncy, Maya Waid and Jay Garcia, Harding comes into a situation where she has a team capable of making noise almost immediately.
With a veteran roster and renewed energy, Harding said the goal is a district title in year one.
Harding Says: “We’re talented, hard-working and hungry to be back on the court”
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY WILDCATS
Coach: Andrew Bellairs (first season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 2-2 (Lost to Waynesboro in Valley District quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Emily Mahood, senior, guard; Aiyana Cooper, senior, forward; Sage Marcum, senior, forward
Key Losses: Zoe Camden, forward
Promising Newcomers: Madilyn Winterton, freshman, guard; Emma Clark, freshman, guard; Nevaeh Moore, sophomore, guard
Outlook: The goal for Andrew Bellairs in his first season at Rockbridge County is pretty simple.
After playing just four games last season and bringing in an array of young, talented pieces this year, the first-year RCHS coach said he is building for the future while gaining some valuable wins, too.
That may be easier said than done for a Wildcats team that doesn’t return a lot, but Bellairs has been encouraged by the leadership and poise his five seniors have brought to the locker room this year.
With solid leadership and some key young pieces, Rockbridge will be playing its best in February.
Bellairs Says: “I am super excited to work with this group of girls. They are amazing athletes but, even more so, amazing people and students. We have a blast every day in practice and they are excellent competitors.”
SPOTSWOOD TRAILBLAZERS
Coach: Chris Dodson (19th season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 10-2 (Lost to George Mason in VHSL Class 3 state championship)
Key Returners: Zoli Khalil, junior, guard (18 ppg, 5 apg, 8 rpg); Brooke Morris, junior, guard (9 ppg, 2 apg); Kailee Good, senior, forward (6 ppg, 6 rpg)
Key Losses: Abby Branner, guard (22 ppg, 8 rpg, 4 apg)
Promising Newcomers: Madison Doss, freshman, guard; Riley Joyner, freshman, guard
Outlook: The loss of Abby Branner is huge, but there’s a solid replacement waiting for her shot.
Spotswood junior Zoli Khalil has emerged as the face of the girls basketball scene, locally, and is expected to emerge into a big-time player in her third season at the varsity level this year.
With a young roster around her and a tough schedule on the slate, Khalil and the Trailblazers may go through growing pains early but SHS coach Chris Dodson thinks it will ultimately pay off.
And, once again, look for Spotswood to be in the running for one of the top teams in Class 3.
Dodson Says: “The continued growth and maturity of Zoli Khalil and her ability to loan her strength to the younger players and constantly supporting and showing them confidence will go a long way to the development of this group.”
TURNER ASHBY KNIGHTS
Coach: Rob Lovell (30th season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 7-3 (Lost to Wilson Memorial in Region 3C semifinals)
Key Returners: Leah Kiracofe, senior, forward (10 ppg, 8 rpg); Brynne Gerber, sophomore, guard (3.3 ppg); Raevin Washington, sophomore, forward (2.2 ppg)
Key Losses: Addie Riner, guard (12.8 ppg); Becca Shiflet, guard (8.7 ppg); Alyssa Swartley, forward (7 ppg); Gracie Moyers, guard (5 ppg)
Promising Newcomers: Kendall Simmers, sophomore, guard; Adeline Sajko, sophomore, guard
Outlook: There’s not a team in the Valley District replacing more than Turner Ashby this season.
The loss of four key seniors in Addie Riner, Becca Shiflet, Alyssa Swartley and Gracie Moyers will be difficult for veteran coach Rob Lovell and the Knights, but there’s still reason for optimism.
Returning is one of the area’s most versatile players in senior forward Leah Kiracofe, along with a sophomore class that shined at times last year and is ready to take on an increased workload.
With the pieces returning and a veteran coach in Lovell, the Knights will once again be a handful.
Lovell Says: “"We will have a nice mix of youth and experience this year. We will rely on a number of young players who gained valuable experience last season and we look forward to their continued development as the season progresses.”
