After rolling through the first two rounds of the Valley Baseball League playoffs, the Charlottesville Tom Sox finished the job, sweeping the Woodstock River Bandits to claim the league’s title.
The Tom Sox 6-2 win over the River Bandits gave Charlottesville its third championship in the last five seasons.
Charlottesville scored the game's first five runs in the opening five frames and Woodstock only managed to plate a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Virginia Tech’s Christian Martin led the Tox Sox from the leadoff spot, going 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a pair of walks.
Carter Cunningham, Trey Younger and Garrett Spikes logged the other three RBIs for Charlottesville in the contest. Spikes went 2-for-5 with a home run and a strikeout.
Christian Howe pitched a scoreless six innings for the Tox Sox, logging seven strikeouts to earn the win. Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman logged .2 innings in relief with two earned runs and five walks, while Tyler McLoughlin earned the save, pitching the final 2.1 innings with six strikeouts.
For Woodstock, Jack Spyke and Max Galvin logged an RBI each for the River Bandits.
Kelan Hoover earned the start for the River Bandits, logging four innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Dario Herrera, Luke Lageman and Hunter Smith combined to pitch four innings in relief, allowing three runs on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Woodstock River Bandits 000 000 200 — 2 5 0
Charlottesville Tom Sox 011 120 01x — 6 7 1
W – Howe (1-1). L – Hoover (4-2). HR: C: Spikes, third inning, none on.
