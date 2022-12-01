Veterans Resources

Veterans Affairs

Harrisonburg Outpatient Clinic

1755 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

800-817-3807 

Parent Facility: Martinsburg VAMC

510 Butler Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25405  •  800-817-3807 

www.va.gov/martinsburg-health-care

American Legion

Newman/Washington, Post 76

Location: 202 N. Mason St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802

Mailing address: P.O. Box 461, Harrisonburg, VA 22803  •  amerleg76@gmail.com

Harrisonburg, Post 188

Location and Mailing Address: 350 Waterman Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22802  •  540-434-1887 • al188@verizon.net

Dayton, Post 27

Location: 3031 John Wayland Highway Rt. 42, Dayton, VA 22821 • 540-879-3355

Miller-Campbell-Baker, Post 22

106 Zerkel St., Luray, VA 22835  •  alpost22@yahoo.com

VFW Posts

Rion-Bowman, Post 632

450 Waterman Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22802  •  540-434-5579

Avis Comer, Post 8613

1103 Varina Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849  •  540-652-8613

Chimney Rock, Post 9660

14550 Runions Creek Rd., Broadway, VA 22815

marq.lantz@gmail.com

Gooden Brothers, Post 9292

13958 Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827 • 540-298-9292

VVA

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1061

P.O. Box 1754, Harrisonburg VA 22803  •  540-435-3064 • jdgolf04@yahoo.com

