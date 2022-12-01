Veterans Resources
Veterans Affairs
Harrisonburg Outpatient Clinic
1755 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
800-817-3807
Parent Facility: Martinsburg VAMC
510 Butler Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25405 • 800-817-3807
www.va.gov/martinsburg-health-care
American Legion
Newman/Washington, Post 76
Location: 202 N. Mason St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802
Mailing address: P.O. Box 461, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 • amerleg76@gmail.com
Harrisonburg, Post 188
Location and Mailing Address: 350 Waterman Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-434-1887 • al188@verizon.net
Dayton, Post 27
Location: 3031 John Wayland Highway Rt. 42, Dayton, VA 22821 • 540-879-3355
Miller-Campbell-Baker, Post 22
106 Zerkel St., Luray, VA 22835 • alpost22@yahoo.com
VFW Posts
Rion-Bowman, Post 632
450 Waterman Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 • 540-434-5579
Avis Comer, Post 8613
1103 Varina Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849 • 540-652-8613
Chimney Rock, Post 9660
14550 Runions Creek Rd., Broadway, VA 22815
Gooden Brothers, Post 9292
13958 Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827 • 540-298-9292
VVA
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1061
P.O. Box 1754, Harrisonburg VA 22803 • 540-435-3064 • jdgolf04@yahoo.com
