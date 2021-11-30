VHSL Class 2 All-State Volleyball Team
Player of the Year: Kenzee Chaffin, Floyd County
Coach of the Year: Mark Rohrback, Glenvar
First Team
Name;School;Year
Makayla Bays, Gate City, So.
Jaycee Chaffin, Floyd County, Sr.
Kenzee Chaffin, Floyd County, Sr.
Bailey Conner, Glenvar, Sr.
Margo Fox, East Rockingham, Sr.
Emily Funkhouser, Central-Woodstock, Sr.
Claire Griffith, Glenvar, Jr.
Hannah Hylton, Glenvar, Jr.
Emma Newcomb, Bluestone, Sr.
Madison Ramey, Floyd County, Sr.
Second Team
Name;School;Year
Madison Sykstra, Poquoson, Jr.
Brylee Holder, Gate City, Sr.
Viliane Luyando, Central-Woodstock, Sr.
Emmah Mcamis, Central-Wise, Fr.
Jaidyn McClung, Luray, Jr.
Grace Newcomb, Bluestone, So.
Adie Ratcliffe, Virginia, Sr.
Ella Toothman, Central-Woodstock, Sr.
Madelyn Williams, East Rockingham, Jr.
Sophie Young, Poquoson, Jr.
