Virginia High School League Football Playoffs
Class 2 Tournament
Semifinals
Saturday
Poquoson at Central, 2 p.m.
Appomattox County at Graham, 2 p.m.
Championship
Dec. 10
At Salem Stadium
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1 Tournament
Semifinals
Saturday
Essex at Riverheads, 2 p.m.
George Wythe at Grundy, 1 p.m.
Championship
Dec. 10
At Salem Stadium
Semifinal winners, 12 p.m.
