Prep Basketball Postseason
BOYS
VHSL Class 3 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Today
Northside at Spotswood, 8 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Skyline, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday/Tuesday
At High Seed
Spotswood-Northside winner vs. Cave Spring-Fluvanna County winner, TBD
Skyline-Hopewell winner vs. Petersburg-William Monroe winner, TBD
Championship
Thursday
At VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
VHSL Class 2 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Today
Virginia High at Radford, 7:30 p.m
James River at Union, 7 p.m.
Greensville County at Central, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday/Tuesday
At High Seed
Radford-Virginia High winner vs. Union-James River winner, TBD
Central-Greensville County winner vs. John Marshall-East Rockingham winner, TBD
Championship
March 12
At VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
VHSL Class 1 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Today
Eastside at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Washington and Lee at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Lancaster, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday/Tuesday
At High Seed
Auburn-Eastside winner vs. Twin Springs-Fort Chiswell winner, TBD
Altavista-Washington and Lee winner vs. Lancaster-Buffalo Gap winner, TBD
Championship
March 12
At VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
VHSL Class 3 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Today
Staunton River at Spotswood, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Carroll County, 7 p.m.
New Kent at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Brentsville District at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday/Tuesday
At High Seed
Spotswood-Staunton River winner vs. Carroll County-Fort Defiance winner, TBD
Meridian-New Kent winner vs. Lakeland-Brentsville District winner, TBD
Championship
Thursday
At VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
VHSL Class 2 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Today
Gate City at Radford, 5:30 p.m.
Alleghany County at Central-Wise, 7 p.m.
Brunswick at Luray, 6:30 p.m.
Clarke County at John Marshall, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday/Tuesday
At High Seed
Radford-Gate City winner vs. Central-Wise-Alleghany County winner, TBD
Luray-Brunswick winner vs. John Marshall-Clarke County winner, TBD
Championship
March 12
At VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
VHSL Class 1 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Today
Grundy at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Rappahannock at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at West Point, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday/Tuesday
At High Seed
Parry McCluer-Grundy winner vs. Honaker-Auburn winner, TBD
Rappahannock County-Rappahannock winner vs. West Point-Buffalo Gap winner, TBD
Championship
March 12
At VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.