Prep Basketball Postseason

BOYS

VHSL Class 3 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Today

Northside at Spotswood, 8 p.m.

Fluvanna County at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Skyline, 7 p.m.

William Monroe at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday/Tuesday

At High Seed

Spotswood-Northside winner vs. Cave Spring-Fluvanna County winner, TBD

Skyline-Hopewell winner vs. Petersburg-William Monroe winner, TBD

Championship

Thursday

At VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

VHSL Class 2 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Today

Virginia High at Radford, 7:30 p.m

James River at Union, 7 p.m.

Greensville County at Central, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday/Tuesday

At High Seed

Radford-Virginia High winner vs. Union-James River winner, TBD

Central-Greensville County winner vs. John Marshall-East Rockingham winner, TBD

Championship

March 12

At VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

VHSL Class 1 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Today

Eastside at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Washington and Lee at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Lancaster, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday/Tuesday

At High Seed

Auburn-Eastside winner vs. Twin Springs-Fort Chiswell winner, TBD

Altavista-Washington and Lee winner vs. Lancaster-Buffalo Gap winner, TBD

Championship

March 12

At VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

VHSL Class 3 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Today

Staunton River at Spotswood, 6 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Carroll County, 7 p.m.

New Kent at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Brentsville District at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday/Tuesday

At High Seed

Spotswood-Staunton River winner vs. Carroll County-Fort Defiance winner, TBD

Meridian-New Kent winner vs. Lakeland-Brentsville District winner, TBD

Championship

Thursday

At VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

VHSL Class 2 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Today

Gate City at Radford, 5:30 p.m.

Alleghany County at Central-Wise, 7 p.m.

Brunswick at Luray, 6:30 p.m.

Clarke County at John Marshall, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday/Tuesday

At High Seed

Radford-Gate City winner vs. Central-Wise-Alleghany County winner, TBD

Luray-Brunswick winner vs. John Marshall-Clarke County winner, TBD

Championship

March 12

At VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

VHSL Class 1 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Today

Grundy at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Honaker, 6 p.m.

Rappahannock at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at West Point, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday/Tuesday

At High Seed

Parry McCluer-Grundy winner vs. Honaker-Auburn winner, TBD

Rappahannock County-Rappahannock winner vs. West Point-Buffalo Gap winner, TBD

Championship

March 12

At VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.