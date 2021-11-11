VOLLEYBALL

VHSL Class 3 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Warren County at Tabb, 4 p.m.

York at Goochland, 6 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Hidden Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Carroll County at Rustburg, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday

Tabb-Warren County winner vs. Goochland-York winner, TBA

Hidden Valley-Fort Defiance winner vs. Rustburg-Carroll County winner, TBA

Championship

Nov. 20

Salem Civic Center

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

VHSL Class 2 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Saturday

East Rockingham at Poquoson, 4 p.m.

Bluestone at Central-Woodstock, 3 p.m.

Floyd County at Gate City, 6 p.m.

Central-Wise at Glenvar, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday

Poquoson-East Rockingham winner vs. Central-Woodstock-Bluestone winner, TBA

Gate City-Floyd County winner vs. Glenvar-Central-Wise winner, TBA

Championship

Nov. 20

Salem Civic Center

Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m.

VHSL Class 1 Tournament

Quarterfinals

Friday

Lancaster at Riverheads, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Altavista at Rappahannock, 2 p.m.

Narrows at Chilhowie, 4:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday

Rappahannock-Altavista winner vs. Riverheads-Lancaster winner, TBA

Chilhowie-Narrows winner vs. Auburn-Patrick Henry-Glade Spring winner, TBA

Championship

Nov. 20

Salem Civic Center

Semifinal winners, 12 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.