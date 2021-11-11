VOLLEYBALL
VHSL Class 3 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Warren County at Tabb, 4 p.m.
York at Goochland, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Hidden Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Carroll County at Rustburg, 3 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday
Tabb-Warren County winner vs. Goochland-York winner, TBA
Hidden Valley-Fort Defiance winner vs. Rustburg-Carroll County winner, TBA
Championship
Nov. 20
Salem Civic Center
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
VHSL Class 2 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Saturday
East Rockingham at Poquoson, 4 p.m.
Bluestone at Central-Woodstock, 3 p.m.
Floyd County at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Central-Wise at Glenvar, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday
Poquoson-East Rockingham winner vs. Central-Woodstock-Bluestone winner, TBA
Gate City-Floyd County winner vs. Glenvar-Central-Wise winner, TBA
Championship
Nov. 20
Salem Civic Center
Semifinal winners, 2:15 p.m.
VHSL Class 1 Tournament
Quarterfinals
Friday
Lancaster at Riverheads, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Altavista at Rappahannock, 2 p.m.
Narrows at Chilhowie, 4:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday
Rappahannock-Altavista winner vs. Riverheads-Lancaster winner, TBA
Chilhowie-Narrows winner vs. Auburn-Patrick Henry-Glade Spring winner, TBA
Championship
Nov. 20
Salem Civic Center
Semifinal winners, 12 p.m.
