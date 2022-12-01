Voting Precincts
26th House District
Consists of Harrisonburg and a portion of Rockingham County
City of Harrisonburg
Thomas Harrison Middle School, 1311 W. Market St.
Waterman Elementary School, 451 Chicago Ave.
Lucy Simms Center, 620 Simms Ave.
Keister Elementary School, 100 Maryland Ave.
Spotswood Elementary School, 40 Mountain View Dr.
Smithland Elementary School, 474 Linda Ln.
Godwin Hall – James Madison University, 261 Bluestone Dr.
Stone Spring Elementary School, 1575 Peach Grove Ave.
Rockingham County
Broadway, Broadway Fire Department, 117 N. Central St.
Timberville, Plains District Community Center, 233 McCauley Dr.
Fulks Run – Fulks Run Elementary, 11089 Brocks Gap Rd.
Bergton – Bergton Community Center, 17784 Criders Rd.
Lacey Spring – Lacey Spring Elementary, 8621 N. Valley Pike
Lone Pine – John C. Myers Elementary, 290 Raider Rd.
Singers Glen – Singers Glen Vol. Rescue Squad, 9405 Singers Glen Rd.
Edom – Linville Edom Ruritan Hall, 3752 Linville Edom Rd.
Dayton – Dayton Municipal Building, 125 Eastview St.
Mt. Clinton – Mt. View Elementary School, 2800 Rawley Pike
Silver Lake – Woodmen of the World Building, 3045 John Wayland Hwy.
Keezletown – Keezletown Ruritan Hall, 1118 Indian Trail Rd.
Port Republic – Cross Keys Ruritan Hall, 5094 Battlefield Rd.
Melrose – Mt. Tabor UMC Family Life Center, 8335 N. Valley Pike
Grottoes – Grottoes Municipal Building, 601 Dogwood Ave.
Massanetta Springs – Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren, 2788 Taylor Spring Ln.
Crossroads – Massanutten Presbyterian Church, 50 Indian Trail Rd.
West Bridgewater – Bridgewater Community Center, 201 Green St.
Montezuma – Montezuma Hall, 4736 Ottobine Rd.
Mt. Crawford – Mt. Crawford Town Municipal Building, 779 S. Main St.
North River – Massanutten Technical Center, 325 Pleasant Valley Rd.
Ottobine – Ottobine Elementary, 8464 Waggys Creek Rd.
East Bridgewater – Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Dr.
Elkton – Elkton Community Center, 20593 Blue and Gold Dr.
Swift Run – Elkton Middle School, 21063 Blue and Gold Dr.
McGaheysville – McGaheysville Elementary, 9508 Spotswood Trail
South Fork – River Bend Elementary, 14556 Rockingham Pike
Stony Run – Spotswood High School (Auxiliary Gym), 368 Blazer Dr.
Deep Run – South River Elementary, 2101 Elm Ave.
Augusta County
Jolivue – Victory Worship Center, 200 Hammond Ln.
Stuarts Draft Elementary – Stuarts Draft Elementary School, 63 School Blvd.
Verona – Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Ln.
Wilson – Valley Vocational Technical Center, 49 Hornet Rd.
Crimora – Hugh K. Cassell Elementary, 1301 Rockfish Rd.
New Hope – New Hope UMC, 55 Round Hill School Rd.
Weyers Cave – Weyers Cave Community Center, 682 Weyers Cave Rd.
Fort Defiance – Edward G. Clymore Elementary, 184 Fort Defiance Rd.
North River – North River Elementary, 3395 Scenic Hwy.
Mt. Solon – Sangerville-Towers Ruritan Hall, 38 Emmanuel Church Rd.
Rolla – Edward G. Clymore Elementary, 184 Fort Defiance Rd.
Buffalo Gap – Buffalo Gap High School, 1800 Buffalo Gap Hwy.
Churchville Elementary – Churchville Elementary School, 3710 Churchville Ave.
Craigsville – Craigsville Community Center, 18 Hidy St.
Deerfield – Deerfield Fire Station, 2927 Deerfield Valley Rd.
Cedar Green – Beverley Manor Middle School, 58 Cedar Green Rd.
Greenville – Riverheads High School, 19 Howardsville Rd.
Middlebrook – Middlebrook Fire Station, 54 Cherry Grove Rd.
Spottswood – Spottswood Community Center, 797 Spottswood Rd.
White Hill – White Hill Church of the Brethren, 749 Old White Hill Rd.
Sherando – Sherando Community Center, 1863 Mt. Torrey Rd.
Ridgeview – Ridgeview Christian School, 124 Ridgeview Dr.
Lyndhurst – Wilson Fire Station, 892 Mt. Torrey Rd.
Mt. Vernon – Stuarts Draft Elementary, 63 School Blvd.
Dooms – Hugh K. Cassell Elementary, 1301 Rockfish Rd.
Fishersville – Wilson Elementary, 127 Woodrow Wilson Ave.
Ladd – Brite Bus Transit Service, 51 Ivy Ridge Ln.
Goose Creek – Bridge Christian Church, 1275 Goose Creek Rd.
Page County
Luray, VFW Post 621, 218 Veterans Ln.
Shenandoah, VFW Post 8613, 1103 Varina Ave.
Springfield Elementary School, 158 Big Spring Ln.
Stanley Fire House, 190 E. Main St.
Stanley Elementary, 306 Aylor Grubbs Ave.
Shenandoah County
Mount Jackson – Mount Jackson Town Hall, 5901 Main St.
New Market – New Market Fire & Rescue Department, 9771 S. Congress St.
Orkney Springs – Orkney Springs Fire & Rescue Squad, 922 Orkney Grade
Conicville – Conicville Vol. Fire Department, 763 Conicville Rd.
Edinburg – Edinburg Vol. Fire Department, 200 Stoney Creek Rd.
St. Luke – St. Luke Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 923 St. Luke Rd.
Fort Valley – Fort Valley Vol. Fire Department, 7088 Fort Valley Rd.
Woodstock – Central High School Cafeteria, 1147 Susan Ave.
Cedar Creek – Cedar Creek Community Center, 6211 Zepp Rd.
Toms Brook – Toms Brook Vol. Fire Department, 3342 S. Main St.
Lebanon Church – Lebanon Church Community Center, 43 Post Office Rd.
Strasburg – Strasburg High School Gymnasium, 250 Ram Dr.
Voter Registrars
If you’re not sure which voter precinct you live in, call your city or county registrar’s office.
Harrisonburg Registrar • Mark Finks
540-432-7707 • Mark.Finks@harrisonburgva.gov
Rockingham County Registrar • Lisa Gooden
540-564-3055
Page County Registrar • Carol Gaunt
540-743-3986 • cgaunt@pagecounty.virginia.gov
Shenandoah County Registrar • Lisa McDonald
540-459-6195 • lmcdonald@shenandoahcountyva.us
