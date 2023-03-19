Warren County Public Schools plans to cut 17 of the temporary, grant-funded employees hired during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Christopher Ballenger reported to the School Board on Wednesday that the division intends to reduce the number of support staff paid out of funds received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020. The School Board did not need to take action on the reduction because the positions were temporary and grant-funded, Ballenger explained.
The division used the federal money to hire 51 temporary staff members who worked as behavioral coaches, classroom support staff or assistants. The temporary positions were set to end after two years, Ballenger said. The division extended some of those jobs for a year by using savings from positions left unfilled and moving funds in the budget, Ballenger said.
But now the division needs to reduce the number of positions by 17, Ballenger said. The division can fund the remaining 34 positions with CARES Act funds, he said.
Elimination of the positions does not fall under the division’s reduction-in-force policy because they were temporary jobs and were funded with one-time grant money, Ballenger explained.
“So there was nothing beyond us being able to support those beside those ... grant monies,” Ballenger said.
Administrators look at an employee's hiring dates and years of service in determining whether or not to keep that staff member. Administrators also consider if an employee is participating in the Grow Your Own program through which the staff member works on his or her continuing education through a local college such as James Madison University or Laurel Ridge Community College with the goal to work as a teacher with the school division for a set number of years, Ballenger said. Some of the temporary employees have already gone through the program, Ballenger added. Participation in the program could bump those employees to the top and they may stay on, Ballenger said.
Administrators based an employee’s hiring date on when that person filled out the paperwork at the Department of Human Resources, not on when the School Board approved the hiring as recommended by the superintendent, Ballenger said.
The superintendent added that he told principals to consider the temporary workers first when trying to fill vacancies.
“They’ve been with us for two years,” Ballenger recalled explaining to principals. “Give them an opportunity to apply and fill a vacant instructional position or maybe a position that they could work at within our division full time.”
Principals have talked with the employees in the CARES positions, Ballenger said.
Chairwoman Dr. Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo and Melanie Salins attended the work session. Vice Chairman Ralph Rinaldi did not attend.
