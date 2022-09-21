TODAY
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Broadway, Clarke County, Culpeper County, Luray, Page County, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Warren County, Wilson Memorial at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Eastern Mennonite, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at City/County Championships at Grottoes Town Park, 5 p.m.
Riverheads, Wilson Memorial vs. Waynesboro at Ridgeview Park, 5 p.m.
Strasburg vs. Madison County at Hoover Ridge Park, 5 p.m.
Chelsea Academy, Clarke County, Mountain View at Rappahannock County, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Goucher at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
High School
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 6:45 p.m.
