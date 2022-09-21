TODAY

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Broadway, Clarke County, Culpeper County, Luray, Page County, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Warren County, Wilson Memorial at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham, Eastern Mennonite, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at City/County Championships at Grottoes Town Park, 5 p.m.

Riverheads, Wilson Memorial vs. Waynesboro at Ridgeview Park, 5 p.m.

Strasburg vs. Madison County at Hoover Ridge Park, 5 p.m.

Chelsea Academy, Clarke County, Mountain View at Rappahannock County, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Goucher at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

High School

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 6:45 p.m.

