TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Mary Washington at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

High School

Broadway at Skyline, 6 p.m.

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

Towson at James Madison, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Skyline, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Skyline at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

George Mason at James Madison (DH), 3 p.m.

High School

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.

Broadway at Skyline, 6 p.m.

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

