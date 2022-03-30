TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Mary Washington at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
High School
Broadway at Skyline, 6 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Towson at James Madison, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Skyline, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Skyline at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
George Mason at James Madison (DH), 3 p.m.
High School
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.
Broadway at Skyline, 6 p.m.
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Spotswood, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
