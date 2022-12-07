TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.

College Women

Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

High School Boys

Tandem Friends at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Salem, 7 p.m.

Alleghany County at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

Bath County at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.

Monticello at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Wilson Memorial at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

Dayton at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Spotswood at Fork Union Military Academy, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham, Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro YMCA, 5 p.m.

Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Waynesboro vs. Turner Ashby at Bridgewater College, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Rockbridge County at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.

