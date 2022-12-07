TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.
College Women
Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
High School Boys
Tandem Friends at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Salem, 7 p.m.
Alleghany County at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Bath County at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Wilson Memorial at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Dayton at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Spotswood at Fork Union Military Academy, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro YMCA, 5 p.m.
Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Waynesboro vs. Turner Ashby at Bridgewater College, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Rockbridge County at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.