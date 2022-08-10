TODAY
GOLF
High School
Spotswood vs. Western Albemarle at Old Trail, 10 a.m.
Clarke County vs. Millbrook at Blue Ridge Shadows, 4 p.m.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 12:44 am
