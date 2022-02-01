TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Luray at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Fort Defiance at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Luray at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.