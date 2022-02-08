TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 5 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Broadway, Fort Defiance, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Region 3C championships, 5 p.m. at Brooks YMCA in Charlottesville, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.