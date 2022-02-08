TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Broadway, Fort Defiance, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Region 3C championships, 5 p.m. at Brooks YMCA in Charlottesville, 5 p.m.

