TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
East Rockingham, Harrisonburg vs. Turner Ashby at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.
Broadway, Spotswood vs. Rockbridge County at Natural Bridge State Park, 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Fort Defiance, Spotswood vs. Staunton at Gypsy Hill, 4 p.m.
Central, William Monroe vs. Skyline at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Clarke County, Strasburg vs. Mountain View at Shenvalee, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.
