TODAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at George Mason, 3 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

High School

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Luray at Clarke County, 5 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

College Women

Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

Eastern Mennonite at Shippensburg Mid-Week Invitational in Shippensburg, PA, TBD

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.

Central, Luray at Page County, 5 p.m.

East Rockingham, Madison County at Strasburg, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Luray, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

East Rockingham at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Luray at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Fort Defiance at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warren County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Warren County, 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.