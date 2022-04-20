TODAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at George Mason, 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
High School
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Luray at Clarke County, 5 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
College Women
Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
Eastern Mennonite at Shippensburg Mid-Week Invitational in Shippensburg, PA, TBD
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
Central, Luray at Page County, 5 p.m.
East Rockingham, Madison County at Strasburg, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Luray, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
East Rockingham at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Luray at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warren County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Warren County, 4:30 p.m.
