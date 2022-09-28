TODAY
COMPETITION CHEER
Central, Clarke County, East Rockingham, Luray, Page County, Rockbridge County, Strasburg, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Fort Defiance, Staunton, Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 5 p.m.
Buffalo Gap, Stuarts Draft at Riverheads, 5 p.m.
East Rockingham, Page County vs. Mountain View at New Market Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.
Chelsea Academy, Rappahannock County, Strasburg at Luray, 5:30 p.m.
Central, Madison County at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Wilson at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Guilford at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Averett, 5:30 p.m.
George Washington at James Madison, 6 p.m.
College Women
Bob Jones at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
High School
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
