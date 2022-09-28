TODAY

COMPETITION CHEER

Central, Clarke County, East Rockingham, Luray, Page County, Rockbridge County, Strasburg, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Fort Defiance, Staunton, Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 5 p.m.

Buffalo Gap, Stuarts Draft at Riverheads, 5 p.m.

East Rockingham, Page County vs. Mountain View at New Market Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.

Chelsea Academy, Rappahannock County, Strasburg at Luray, 5:30 p.m.

Central, Madison County at Clarke County, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Wilson at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Guilford at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Averett, 5:30 p.m.

George Washington at James Madison, 6 p.m.

College Women

Bob Jones at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

High School

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.

