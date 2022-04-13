TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Maryland at James Madison, 6 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Randolph at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
College Women
Liberty at James Madison, 6 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Broadway, 5 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite, Page County at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.
Fort Defiance, Staunton, Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 3 p.m.
Roanoke at Bridgewater (DH), 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.