TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Maryland at James Madison, 6 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Randolph at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

College Women

Liberty at James Madison, 6 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Broadway, 5 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite, Page County at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.

Fort Defiance, Staunton, Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Bridgewater (DH), 3 p.m.

