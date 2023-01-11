TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Randolph at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Rockbridge County at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Buffalo Gap at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

East Rockingham, Spotswood, Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial vs. Turner Ashby at Bridgewater College, 6 p.m.

Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle at Woodberry Forest, 6 p.m.

Central, Clarke County vs. Mountain View at Signal Knob, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance, Staunton, Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.

Central, East Rockingham at Clarke County, 6 p.m.

Mountain View, Page County at Madison County, 6 p.m.

Franklin County, James River, Parry McCluer at Riverheads, 6 p.m.

Fork Union Military at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.

