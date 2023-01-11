TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
Randolph at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Rockbridge County at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Buffalo Gap at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
East Rockingham, Spotswood, Waynesboro, Wilson Memorial vs. Turner Ashby at Bridgewater College, 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg vs. Albemarle at Woodberry Forest, 6 p.m.
Central, Clarke County vs. Mountain View at Signal Knob, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance, Staunton, Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.
Central, East Rockingham at Clarke County, 6 p.m.
Mountain View, Page County at Madison County, 6 p.m.
Franklin County, James River, Parry McCluer at Riverheads, 6 p.m.
Fork Union Military at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.
