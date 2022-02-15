TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Drexel, 5 p.m.
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
Virginia Tech at James Madison, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Radford at James Madison, 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.