TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Region 2B Championships at North Street Course in Woodstock, 3:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinals
James Madison vs. Texas State in Foley, Al., 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Quartrfinals
Eastern Mennonite at Averett, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
