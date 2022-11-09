TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Hampton at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Penn State-Altoona, 5 p.m.
James Madison at Millersville, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Sun Belt Conference Semifinals
James Madison vs. Georgia State in Huntington, W.Va., 7 p.m.
