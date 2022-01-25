TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

College Women

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Page County at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Central at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

Luray at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Monticello at Turner Ashby, 7:15 p.m.

East Rockingham at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Fort Defiance, Staunton, Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.

