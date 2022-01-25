TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Page County at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Central at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Monticello at Turner Ashby, 7:15 p.m.
East Rockingham at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Fort Defiance, Staunton, Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.
