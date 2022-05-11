TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Page County at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Luray, 6 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Shenandoah District Championships at Waynesboro, 5 p.m.
Clarke County, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham at Luray, 5 p.m.
Madison County, Rappahannock County at Page County, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Page County at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Broadway at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Fort Defiance at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
