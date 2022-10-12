TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
Fort Defiance, Waynesboro at Buffalo Gap, 5 p.m.
Riverheads, Staunton, Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 5 p.m.
Mountain View, Strasburg at Central, 5 p.m.
Clarke County, Eastern Mennonite, Luray at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
Page County, Rappahannock County at Madison County, 5:30 p.m.
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Shenandoah District Championship at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Greensboro, 4 p.m.
Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 4 p.m.
