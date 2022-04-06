TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
College
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 6 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia Military Institute, 6 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Clarke County at Page County, 6 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Page County at Clarke County, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at Virginia, 6 p.m.
High School
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
John Handley at Spotswood, 3 p.m.
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
John Handley at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 4:45 p.m.
