TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

College

Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia Military Institute, 6 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater at Roanoke, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Clarke County at Page County, 6 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Page County at Clarke County, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at Virginia, 6 p.m.

High School

Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

John Handley at Spotswood, 3 p.m.

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

John Handley at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 4:45 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.