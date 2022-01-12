TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
College Women
Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Page County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 6 p.m.
