TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

College Women

Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Page County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.