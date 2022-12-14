TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

High School Boys

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

John Handley at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Bath County, 6 p.m.

Mountain View at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.

Pocahontas County at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Warren County at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

East Rockingham, Luray, Staunton at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham, Spotswood vs. Harrisonburg at Westover, 2 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Central, Fork Union, Spotswood at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.