TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
High School Boys
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
John Handley at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Bath County, 6 p.m.
Mountain View at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Warren County, 7:30 p.m.
Pocahontas County at Petersburg, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Warren County at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
East Rockingham, Luray, Staunton at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Spotswood vs. Harrisonburg at Westover, 2 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Central, Fork Union, Spotswood at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
