WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 7:30 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Salem, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Mountain View at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Monticello at Fort Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Clarke County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Central, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Moorefield at Pendleton County, 6:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Waynesboro at Staunton, 5:30 p.m.
Valley District Tournament at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham, Meridian, Page County at William Monroe, 6 p.m.
