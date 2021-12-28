TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Salem, 6 p.m.
High School Boys
Central at Spotswood, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonbug vs. Covenant at Western Albemarle, 2:30 p.m.
Broadway vs. Buffalo Gap at Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.
Page County vs. Skyline at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
William Monroe at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Luray at Spotswood, 8 p.m.
