TODAY

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Bull Run District Championship at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Buffalo Gap, Riverheads, Staunton at Fort Defiance, 5 p.m.

Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 5 p.m.

Clarke County, Madison County at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

West Virginia at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Marymount, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater at Randolph, 6 p.m.

Meredith at Mary Baldwin, 6 p.m.

High School

East Rockingham at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.

