TODAY
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Bull Run District Championship at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Buffalo Gap, Riverheads, Staunton at Fort Defiance, 5 p.m.
Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro at Wilson Memorial, 5 p.m.
Clarke County, Madison County at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
West Virginia at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Marymount, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Randolph, 6 p.m.
Meredith at Mary Baldwin, 6 p.m.
High School
East Rockingham at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.
