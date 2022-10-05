TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Central, East Rockingham, John Handley, Luray, Madison County, Mountain View, Rappahannock County vs. Spotswood at Grottoes Town Park, 5 p.m.
Buffalo Gap, Wilson Memorial at Staunton, 5 p.m.
Riverheads, Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 5 p.m.
Clarke County, Page County at Strasburg, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Randolph at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
High School
Culpeper County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
