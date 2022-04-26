TUESDAY
SOCCER
High School Boys
Spotswood 2, Turner Ashby 0
Strasburg 3, East Rockingham 0
High School Girls
Spotswood 5, Turner Ashby 2
Strasburg 10, East Rockingham 2
SOFTBALL
High School
East Rockingham 11, Strasburg 3
MONDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Harrisonburg 10, John Handley 3
SOCCER
High School Boys
Luray 8, Rappahannock County 0
High School Girls
Blacksburg 9, Harrisonburg 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Broadway 4, Skyline 3
Harrisonburg 11, John Handley 1
TENNIS
High School Boys
Broadway 9, Skyline 0
High School Girls
Broadway 9, Skyline 0
Turner Ashby 5, Monticello 4
East Rockingham 7, Mountain View 2
Fort Defiance 8, Staunton 1
Clarke County 8, Page County 1
