TUESDAY

SOCCER

High School Boys

Spotswood 2, Turner Ashby 0

Strasburg 3, East Rockingham 0

High School Girls

Spotswood 5, Turner Ashby 2

Strasburg 10, East Rockingham 2

SOFTBALL

High School

East Rockingham 11, Strasburg 3

MONDAY

BASEBALL

High School

Harrisonburg 10, John Handley 3

SOCCER

High School Boys

Luray 8, Rappahannock County 0

High School Girls

Blacksburg 9, Harrisonburg 0

SOFTBALL

High School

Broadway 4, Skyline 3

Harrisonburg 11, John Handley 1

TENNIS

High School Boys

Broadway 9, Skyline 0

High School Girls

Broadway 9, Skyline 0

Turner Ashby 5, Monticello 4

East Rockingham 7, Mountain View 2

Fort Defiance 8, Staunton 1

Clarke County 8, Page County 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.