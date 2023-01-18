TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Mary Washington at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at Southern Virginia, 8 p.m.
College Women
Greensboro at Mary Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Tucker County at Pendleton County, 6:15 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Buffalo Gap at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
High School
Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Central, Grace Christian, Rappahannock County at Page County, 6 p.m.
Clarke County, Staunton at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Gap, Stuarts Draft, Wilson Memorial at Riverheads, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.