TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Mary Washington at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Southern Virginia, 8 p.m.

College Women

Greensboro at Mary Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Tucker County at Pendleton County, 6:15 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Buffalo Gap at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

High School

Broadway, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Central, Grace Christian, Rappahannock County at Page County, 6 p.m.

Clarke County, Staunton at Mountain View, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Gap, Stuarts Draft, Wilson Memorial at Riverheads, 6 p.m.

