TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Covenant
Western Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Page County, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Central at Luray, 6 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 7 p.m.
College Women
Hollins at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Eastern Mennonite, Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 5 p.m.
Rappahannock County, Strasburg at Luray, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Harrisonburg at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.
Page County at Rappahannock County, 6:30 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Mountain View at Harrisonburg, 6:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at Randolph, 3 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Randolph, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 3 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Page County at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
