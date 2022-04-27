TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Covenant

Western Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Page County, 6 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Central at Luray, 6 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 7 p.m.

College Women

Hollins at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham, Eastern Mennonite, Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County, Strasburg at Luray, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.

Page County at Rappahannock County, 6:30 p.m.

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Mountain View at Harrisonburg, 6:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at Page County, 5:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater at Randolph, 3 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Randolph, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 3 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Rockbridge County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Page County at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

