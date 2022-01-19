TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

College Women

Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys

John Handley at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Page County, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Broadway at John Handley, 7:30 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

Grace Christian, Page County, Rappahannock County at Central, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham, Staunton, Strasburg at Madison County, 6 p.m.

