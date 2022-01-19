TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
College Women
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys
John Handley at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Broadway at John Handley, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
Grace Christian, Page County, Rappahannock County at Central, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham, Staunton, Strasburg at Madison County, 6 p.m.
