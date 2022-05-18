TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Madison County at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Bull Run District Championships at Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.

Valley District Championships at Spotswood, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Central, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Bull Run District Semifinals

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 1 p.m.

Region 5D Sub-Regional

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 2 p.m.

High School Girls

Region 5D Sub-Regional

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 3:30 p.m.

