TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Madison County at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Bull Run District Championships at Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.
Valley District Championships at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Central, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Bull Run District Semifinals
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 1 p.m.
Region 5D Sub-Regional
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 2 p.m.
High School Girls
Region 5D Sub-Regional
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 3:30 p.m.
